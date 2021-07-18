Last Updated:

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has received both doses of coronavirus vaccine, on July 17 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
UK

IMAGE: AP/UNSPLASH


UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has received both vaccine doses, on July 17 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While taking to Twitter, Javid said that he is suffering “very mild” symptoms and was self-isolating. He informed that he took the lateral flow test after feeling "a bit groggy" on Friday evening.

In a video posted on Twiter, the UK Health Secretary said, “I'm grateful that I've had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild”. He urged people who had not been vaccinated yet to "get out there and get them as soon as you can". Javid also said people who feel groggy or come into contact with someone who is positive should take a lateral flow test.

 

Now, under the government rules, Javid is required to self-isolate for 10 days unless a PCR test comes back negative and he no longer has symptoms. Any of his "close contacts" would have to self-isolate too if they receive instructions from the state-run National Health Service (NHS). According to BBC, Javid met Boris Johnson on Friday and it is not clear yet whether the British Prime Minister will have to isolate.

'Bumpy winter' ahead 

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, has warned of a “bumpy winter” ahead. It is worth noting that the United Kingdom has recorded more than 50,000 daily cases for the second day running, days before almost all legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England on Monday. As per reports, there were 54,674 cases - following 51,870 new cases on Friday - with 41 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. 

Javid has warned the figure could double from that in the coming weeks. But the government insists that with two-thirds of the adult population now fully vaccinated, the risk can be managed. The health secretary's announcement comes as the UK government prepares to go ahead with the final lifting of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday. Social-distancing rules will end, although government guidelines advise face coverings should still be worn in enclosed spaces such as in shops and on public transport.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)

First Published:
