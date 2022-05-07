UK Health Security Agency Confirms Rare Case Of Monkeypox In England; Here's All About It

A rare case of Monekyvirus has been confirmed in United Kingdom, health experts announced in a statement.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), on Saturday, confirmed that a person in England has been diagnosed with monkeypox. The patient had recently travelled from Nigeria, where he is believed to have contracted the virus, before travelling to the United Kingdom, the UKHSA said in a statement. The patient is being treated at the Guy's and St Thomas' National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust's specialised infectious disease unit in London.

Meanwhile, UKHSA experts are also working closely with NHS employees as a precautionary measure and will be contacting those who may have had direct contact with the individual to provide further information and health advice. This entails contacting a number of travellers who were on the same flight as the patient to the United Kingdom.

People without symptoms are not considered infectious, but those who have been in close proximity are being contacted as a precaution so that they may be treated immediately if they fall sick, the UKHSA stated.

'UKHSA & NHS have well-established and strong infection control measures'

"We are working with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) to contact the individuals who have had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice," Dr Colin Brown, UKHSA's Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, stated.

He further stated that the UKHSA and the NHS have well-established and strong infection control measures, which will be meticulously followed to deal with cases of imported infectious disease. It's crucial to note that monkeypox doesn't easily spread between people, and the risk to the general population is extremely low, he added.

What is Monkeypox? What are its symptoms?

Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. However, it can also affect people with severe illnesses. The UKHSA further outlined that the infection can be spread when someone comes into close contact with an infected person. The danger of transmission to the broader population, however, is quite minimal.

According to UKHSA, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among the initial symptoms. A rash might develop later, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash varies and progresses through many stages before developing a scab that eventually peels off.

Image: AP