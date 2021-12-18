UK: Health Security Agency Study Reveals Omicron Cases Doubling Every 1.5 Days

Cases of the newly identified variant of COVID-19, Omicron are doubling every one and a half days in some of England's most densely populated areas, cites a new research. As per the new data from the UK Health Security Agency, London, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, and the north east all have doubling rates of roughly 1.5 days. The virus is growing more slowly in the East Midlands, eastern England, the north west, and the south-east, but it is still doubling every two days or less.

The UKHSA believes this is due to lower PCR testing coverage in the southwest, where rates double every 2.18 days. On December 17, around 3,201 cases of Omicron were verified in the UK, bringing the total to 14,909. However, considering that only a minority of cases are discovered through sequencing, the true number is likely to surge.

Only one fatality has been recorded due to Omicron

A total of 15 individuals are currently in hospital with the Omicron variant, with four more suspected, however it is unclear whether they were admitted for other reasons or what their vaccination status is. So far, only one person has died owing to Omicron. According to the UKHSA, Omicron has a twice-as-high chance of infecting another household member compared to the Delta strain.

Although these results could change considering they are based on preliminary data, 141 or 18% of Omicron index cases resulted in a secondary household case, compared to 11,593 or 10% of Delta index cases. According to the findings, 5.9% of patients infected with Omicron had previously been infected, most likely with Delta, within the previous 90 days.

A third of those infected with the Omicron variants are in their twenties, with slightly more women than males affected. Because they are more mobile and social in a society, this age group is more prone to be infected earlier than others. According to the UKHSA, the R number indicating the progression of the UK epidemic is anticipated to be between 1.0 and 1.2, implying that every 10 people will infect a further 12 others.

However, in Omicron hotspots like London, where R is estimated to be 1.1 to 1.3, transmission is much higher. In addition, lateral flow testing can detect the same proportion of Omicron instances as Delta and other variants, according to the study. Because there is not yet adequate data from the tiny number of hospital patients verified to have the variant, the UKHSA's updated risk assessment on Omicron does not include severity of the mutation.

