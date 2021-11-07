UK Health Secy Javid Urges People To Get COVID Booster Shots To Avoid Christmas Curbs

United Kingdom's Health Secretary Sajid Javid asked the elderly and vulnerable people to get the COVID-19 booster shots the earliest in a bid to avoid being subjected to restrictions during the Christmas holidays, reported Sky News on Sunday. According to the Department of Health, almost 30% of adults above the age of 80 and 40% of persons over the age of 50 in England are yet to be administered with COVID-19 booster shots. Meanwhile, three million additional people in England will be offered a booster shot next week, and Javid has urged everyone who is eligible to take advantage of the offer.

"We know immunity starts to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and vulnerable. So, the booster vaccines will strengthen their protection to keep people safe during the upcoming winter season," the Health Secretary was quoted as saying by the outlet. Almost ten million people in the United Kingdom have been inoculated with COVID booster shots, which Javid described as a "phenomenal achievement" within two months. He also urged young people to help their parents and grandparents and other loved ones in getting their booster shots as it could save their lives.

The booster shots offered to persons over the age of 50

"It is also not too late for people who have still not taken their first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccines," the Health Secretary stated, adding that this truly is a national mission. The boosters are currently offered to persons over the age of 50 and those considered to be at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. At present, people in the United Kingdom have to wait for at least six months after their second dose before being eligible for a booster shot. However, starting Monday, November 8, they will be able to schedule their appointment after five months, albeit they will only be able to obtain the booster after six months, reported the outlet.

It should be mentioned here that the Health Secretary's message comes after one of Britain's top scientists cautioned that the COVID crisis is "far from over" and that the situation in the UK is "concerning." Meanwhile, the British authorities have also increased the vaccination sites in England compared with the beginning of the month this year. More than 500 extra vaccine centres have been set up across the UK to reach out to more and more people. Meanwhile, vaccination facilities are also available in schools for those aged between 12 to 15.

Image: AP/Pixabay