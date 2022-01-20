UK Health Secy Says People Must Learn To Live With COVID, 'could Be Here With Us Forever'

COVID isn't going away, according to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who told Sky News on January 20 that people may need annual vaccines. The UK's health secretary defended his comparison of COVID-19 to the flu, saying the country must learn to live with the virus because "it could be with us forever."

Javid's comments follow British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that restrictions prohibiting students from wearing face masks in schools have been repealed, and that the necessity to wear face masks on public transportation and in stores will be phased out next week. In March, Johnson intends to remove self-isolation regulations for people with coronavirus.

As soon as the PM announced his decision to eliminate the COVID-19 limitations, Sajid Javid moved to Twitter to convey the much-anticipated news, as new data confirmed that Omicron levels in the UK had peaked and are declining. He wrote, "Today marks the start of the next chapter in our fight against Covid-19. The data shows Omicron is in retreat, but it’s not the end of the road. The best step we can all take is to get vaccinated and I want to thank the staff, volunteers and everyone who’s come forward so far."

"I think we are leading Europe in the transition from pandemic to endemic and we're leading the way in showing the world how you can live with COVID," Javid said, Sky News reported.

Sajid Javid made the dire prediction while insisting that England is prepared to relax Plan B restrictions, which would return millions of people to work and eliminate the need for required COVID-19 passes for crowded venues. While the coronavirus threat persists, Javid, who is being touted as a prospective prime ministerial contender if Boris Johnson is forced to resign over the party gate row, revealed his plan for easing society back into a more normal routine.

He said that England's booster vaccine programme, antiviral medications used to treat COVID-19 victims, and testing procedures had all contributed to the country's disease defences and allowed the economy to remain open. Despite some derision for making such a comparison early in the pandemic, he maintained his judgement to compare the virus to the flu. A yearly vaccine, similar to the yearly flu injection, could be administered to people in the future, according to the health secretary.

