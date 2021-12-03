UK Health Secy's Plan To Ban Smoking Outside Pubs Rejected By Cabinet Ministers: Report

United Kingdom health secretary Sajid Javid's proposal to ban smoking outside bars and clubs has been turned down by his fellow colleagues. Sajid Javid advocated for a complete ban in pavement areas but it was outrightly rejected by cabinet ministers, reported The Sun on Thursday. Meanwhile, New Communities Secretary Michael Gove handed a major blow to the health secretary's proposal stating that local authorities would never be able to enforce the prohibition.

The policy, which was endorsed by the Government's Health Promotion Taskforce, would have made smoking outside pubs and restaurants illegal. Ministers also cautioned that the measure would be a major setback for pubs, which have been severely hampered by the COVID pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former health secretary Matt Hancock had formed the task force with the goal to improve the nation's health, promote mental well-being, and encourage physical activity.

'Smoking ban in UK pavement areas utterly unwarranted'

According to a government source, the proposal can not be implemented because it is not a good idea to take away freedom and put limitations on businesses. Meanwhile, Simon Clark, director of smokers’ group Forest, stated that putting a ban on smoking in pavement areas are utterly unwarranted because there is no proof that smoking outside poses major harm to non-smokers. "More regulations that can prevent customers is the last thing the hospitality business needs as it strives to rebound from the pandemic," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

UK orders 114 million additional COVID-19 vaccine jabs

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK government has inked contracts to purchase 114 million additional COVID vaccine jabs for the years 2022 and 2023 amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the contracts, which include 60 million Moderna vaccine doses and 54 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, will allow the government some time to assess the new variant, reported Sky News on Thursday, November 2. Stressing that vaccines still remains the best line of defence, he reiterated that the additional vaccines will ensure that the country has enough dosages for the long term.