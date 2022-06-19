UK Hit By ‘huge Cluster’ Of Thunderstorms; MET Asks People To Remain Indoors

UK on June 18, Saturday, was hit with a “huge cluster” of thunderstorms and people were asked to remain indoors where possible after Meteorological (MET) Office issued a yellow warning for southwest England. The overall temperature plummeted from Friday’s highs of 32 degree Celsius, as per the Met Office weather update. Weather forecasters activated lightning and thunder warnings, particularly in south of England, as Britons were asked to exercise caution during the bad weather. Public was warned of “frequent lightning and some difficult driving conditions” on Saturday night. Regions with high alert knocked by the thunderstorms were Sussex, Kent, Essex and Suffolk.

This latest satellite and rain radar sequence 🛰️ shows the lightning and heavy rain approaching southwest England



⚠️ A Yellow Warning has been issued ⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/gNipWByHDM — Met Office (@metoffice) June 18, 2022

A sudden temperature change

A sudden cold front from the north that shifted, was responsible for the sudden temperature change Meteorologist Becky Mitchell told Independent. “It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she stated. “Lots of places in the UK have seen a temperature drop of about 10 to 15 degrees in some places, which is massive.” While a huge cluster of thunderstorms hit UK’s southwest of England, there was a potential warning triggered for the southeast.

Overall in the UK, the Met Office has issued the lightning warning just three times, the most recent being in 2019. “If you are doing any outdoor activities, move inside if you can – that’s the best advice really,” Mitchell reportedly said. “Stay away from any power lines or anything like that which could potentially be struck by the lightning,” she advised the public.

“If you do find yourself in an exposed location stay close to the ground, away from anything that could conduct lightning,” furthermore she added. According to British weather forecasters, the temperatures in the UK could hit 26 degree Celsius by Thursday. “It looks like the start of Glastonbury, particularly Wednesday or Thursday, is likely to be dry hot and sunny,” Mitchell stated. More of showers this week is expected, with occasional sunny spells and showers. By 4pm Friday, much of London recorded 31 degree Celsius heat, while several home countries hit 29 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius. The maximum tempertaure reached 24 degree Celsius in Surrey and Sussex, while in Norwich it ranged between 22 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius. As the hotter air from Europe collided with cold pressure from the North Sea, thunderstorms were suddenly witnssed with lightening across England and other parts.

Image: Shutterstock