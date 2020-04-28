UK Holds A Minute's Silence For Medical Workers Who Died Of COVID-19

In a bid to honour the services of public health workers who died of coronavirus infection, the UK pledged to hold one minute’s silence at 11 am (local time) on April 28. Over 90 frontline workers of UK’s National Health Service have died after contracting COVID-19 since March 25 and other essential service providers have also lost their lives to the highly contagious disease. Therefore, the tribute was led by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently returned to work after battling coronavirus infection for at least three weeks, who said that the country will “never forget” the NHS staff who battled the pandemic on the front line.

This morning I took part in a minute’s silence to remember those workers who have tragically died in the coronavirus pandemic. The nation will not forget you. pic.twitter.com/6yV5PCINyM — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, as of April 28, the COVID-19 death toll in the UK has surpassed 21,000 and has recorded at least 157,149 confirmed cases of infection. People across the UK took on social media to spread awareness about the one minute's silence for NHS staff and expressed gratitude for their "priceless service". After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the Coronavirus has now claimed 212,528 lives worldwide as of April 28. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 3,085,023 people. Out of the total infections, 934,549 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

We've got to keep going.



Follow the guidance on social distancing, and stay at home to protect our NHS and save lives. pic.twitter.com/N2gfpmQcDM — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 28, 2020

Lowest daily death toll of April

Just a day before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work, the UK recorded 368 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection which is the lowest daily death tally for this month. Indicating that the first wave of Coronavirus infections might be contained in the UK, NHS England reported 336 more people died of COVID-19 making the total number of casualties in hospitals to 18,420. Meanwhile, the Scottish government also confirmed that the total number of people who died of fatal disease after contracting coronavirus has now reached to 1,249 after a rise of 18. Another 14 died in Wales, reportedly bringing its total to 788.

