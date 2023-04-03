UK Home Secretary Braverman Refuses To Blame Post-Brexit Checks For Dover Chaos

Numerous individuals remained stranded on a second day in queues at Dover while United Kingdom (UK) Home Secretary Suella Braverman refuted the notion that the chaos was caused by post-Brexit checks, reported The Guardian. Despite additional sailings that were introduced on Saturday, P&O Ferries informed on Sunday afternoon that coaches arriving at cruise terminal 1 would probably face a total wait of more than 10 hours.

The delays resulted in angry customers and parents of schoolchildren, some of whom had to cancel their school trips, inundating ferry companies and the port with messages on social media. As the government faced mounting criticism over the situation, Braverman dismissed any connection to Brexit, although her political opponents accused her of being out of touch with reality.

Speaking on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the Braverman said operations at the French border had been “very good” since Britain exited the European Union (EU).

“I don’t think that’s fair to say that this has been an adverse effect of Brexit,” said Braverman. “We’ve had many years now since leaving the European Union and there’s been, on the whole, very good operations and processes at the border.

“At acute times where there is a lot of pressure crossing the Channel, whether that’s on tunnel or ferries, then I think there’s always going to be a backup. I just urge everybody to be a bit patient while the ferry companies work their way through the backlog.”

Later, speaking on the Laura Kuenssberg programme on BBC One, Braverman denied the situation at Dover would repeat itself and blamed “bad weather”.

Port of Dover declares critical emergency

Coach passengers faced significant delays on Saturday due to high levels of traffic, prompting the Port of Dover to declare a critical incident. Ferry and coach operators, including P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways, reported delays that were partly caused by inclement weather and delays at French border controls. P&O Ferries took to Twitter to announce that they were offering refreshments to coach passengers waiting at the cruise terminal and making efforts to provide food and drink to those waiting in the buffer zone at the port's entrance.

According to the port, the significant number of coaches causing the traffic was a result of the Easter holidays. UK’s Independent quoted a spokesperson: “The Port of Dover can confirm that a critical incident is under way as the port is currently experiencing high volumes of coach traffic due to the Easter holidays."

“Our present high volumes, combined with extended processing at border controls, has resulted in lengthy delays for coach passengers. The port, ferry operators and other partners are working hard to resolve the current issue,” he stated.

The port added: “We apologise for the inconvenience these delays may have caused to passenger journeys and thank all port users for their patience at this time.”