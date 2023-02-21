UK Home Secretary Braverman Urges PM Sunak Not To Drop North Ireland Protocol Bill: Report

There are tensions within the United Kingdom Cabinet over former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed deal with the European Union regarding the Northern Ireland protocol. Suella Braverman, the home secretary, has urged UK PM Rishi Sunak not to drop potential powers to unilaterally override the protocol, echoing a similar message from Johnson, reported The Guardian.

Senior Conservatives have raised concerns that a deal without the backing of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would not achieve its ultimate objective. However, government sources have stated that the DUP will not be given a veto on the agreement's contents or shown the text before it is struck. On Monday night, there were reports that some ministers could resign if the Brexit deal undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

Rishi Sunak is expected to continue discussions with the European Research Group (ERG) and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to seek their support for the proposed Brexit deal. However, some Downing Street insiders have played down the possibility of a deal being reached by Tuesday, according to The Guardian. The Northern Ireland minister, Steve Baker, reportedly attended an ERG meeting on Monday, where there were concerns about a potential sell-out but also worries about the damage that reopening divisions could do to the Conservative Party's future at the polls.

There are concerns that delaying the deal could lead to a greater risk of unraveling, particularly as the knottier issues are often left until the end of negotiations. The government is expected to announce any agreement swiftly, with hopes that the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, could travel to London to sign it. While ministers still hope to put the deal to a vote in the House of Commons, No. 10 has not yet committed to such a vote.

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson reiterated his party’s pledge that Sunak agreeing a deal with the EU without the consent of the party would mean a continued boycott of Northern Ireland’s devolved assembly. Asked if he expected a consensus to emerge this week, Wilson told Sky News: “No, I don’t.” There were, he said, “barriers and hills to climb” for Sunak. The government had “gone into these negotiations with an attitude of defeat, almost”, Wilson added.

What is the North Ireland Protocol?

The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to prevent the need for physical border infrastructure on the island of Ireland, which could have jeopardised the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. Instead, it establishes a regulatory and customs border down the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, with Northern Ireland effectively remaining within the EU's single market for goods.

This has created some economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, as goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain must comply with EU regulations and checks. The Protocol has been a contentious issue in UK-EU relations and has been subject to ongoing negotiations and disagreements.