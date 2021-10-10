UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Wants Stricter Laws To Tackle Public Harassment Of Women

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has taken it upon herself to introduce a law to keep women and girls safe in the country. Recently, there have been multiple cases of sexual harassment against women, both on the streets and inside pubs or during concerts. Currently, the UK Home Office officials are conducting a legal review that could make public sexual harassment a crime. This will include all sorts of behaviour that could make women uncomfortable in public spaces.

However, there is a political divide regarding the issue. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not entertained the idea of a new law as he believes that there are enough laws already and that the issue is not that serious in the country, this has concerned Patel. This has caused a sense of tension between the Prime Minister and the Cabinet minister. Patel is adamant about taking strict action against sexual offenders and wants to make the UK a safer place for women. According to several sources, Boris Johnson alone is holding the law back and not allowing it to succeed.

Britain’s struggle with sexual crimes

The issue of sexual and violent crimes against women came under the public microscope after the kidnap, rape and murder of a 33-year-old woman, Sarah Everard. She was abducted by a serving Metropolitan Police officer named Wayne Couzens when she was on her way home from a friend’s house in London earlier this year. Earlier in August, Couzens was given life imprisonment without parole and during the legal proceedings, the court found out that there were previous charges of similar nature against him.

A video went viral on Twitter of a young adult successfully adding something to the drink of a woman at a party. This caused another social outburst as several people argued that even with laws, behaviour like this cannot keep women safe. Such incidents along with indecent exposure were made a sexual crime in Britain more than 20 years ago but the police are often accused of not taking such crimes more seriously. Priti Patel published her strategy to tackle violence against women and girls in July and said that her team is carefully studying the legal gaps in the existing laws.

(with PTI inputs)