UK Home Secretary Accused Of 'gaslighting' Racism, Says 'won't Be Silenced'

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel who recently spoke about racial discrimination she faced while growing up in the country has also pledged that she “will not be silenced” by the members of the opposition party, UK Labor. The members of the parliament from the Labor Party had written a letter to Patel accusing her of ‘gaslighting’ real racism faced by Black people in the UK and using her own heritage to do the same. British Home Secretary not only said receiving the letter is “sad” but also said it is the reason why she will continue to voice her experience.

Earlier while addressing the House of Commons, the Indian-origin cabinet minister had mentioned dealing with racial abuse as she belonged to an ethnic minority in Britain. At least 12 Labor MPs including Virendra Sharma, Tan Dhesi, Preet Kaur Gill, Valerie Vaz, Seema Malhotra and Nadia Whittome, wrote to British Home Secretary on June 11 saying, "Being a person of colour does not automatically make you an authority on all forms of racism".

"We write to you as Black Asian and Ethnic Minority Labour MPs to highlight our dismay at the way you used your heritage and experiences of racism to gaslight the very real racism faced by Black people and communities across the UK," the Labor MPs wrote.

“Being a person of colour does not automatically make you an authority on all forms of racism,” they added.

Sad to have just received this letter.



I will not be silenced by @UKLabour MPs who continue to dismiss the contributions of those who don't conform to their view of how ethnic minorities should behave. pic.twitter.com/gBhLvtKKwt — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 11, 2020

Patel urged people to ‘not protest’

After violent clashes between the Black Lives Matter protesters and police officials in the UK, Patel has urged people ‘not to protest’. The protests against racial injustice have panned across the world after African American George Floyd died in police custody in the United States on May 25. Not only did he become the latest face of the Black Lives Matter movement but people have been assembling in large gatherings despite the constant risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. UK Home Secretary called COVID-19 as a national health emergency and that during these ‘exceptional’ times it would be “illegal” for people to go outdoors for demonstrations.

We are in the grip of an unprecedented national health emergency.



This severe public health risk forces me to continue to urge people not to attend protests this weekend.



Gathering in large numbers at this exceptional time is illegal. Doing so puts everyone’s lives at risk. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 13, 2020

