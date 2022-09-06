UK Home Secy Priti Patel Resigns After Truss Wins PM Race, Pens Letter To Boris Johnson

UK’s home secretary Priti Patel on Monday announced her resignation as former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took office as the Prime Minister. In a letter addressed to ousted British premier Boris Johnson, Patel said, "it has been the honour of my life to serve our country as home secretary for the last three years.” Further, she added, she will now "champion many of the policies and causes I have stood up for" from the backbenches.

Patel also hailed Johnson for making Brexit happen, stressing that together they had been "relentless" in trying to dismantle people smugglers, as well as praised his controversial Rwanda immigration policies. “You set out a clear plan to get Brexit done, broke the deadlock in Parliament, and secured a historic Conservative victory at the 2019 General Election,” Patel said in the letter.

The British home secretary also stated that Johnson had "re-affirmed the Conservative Party's status as the party of law and order". She continued, "I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country, in the letter to the ex-Prime Minister.

"It is vital your successor backs all aspects of these policies on illegal immigration to ensure the full implementation and delivery of the new plan,” Patel iterated.

Truss likely to endorse Conservative leadership candidate in place of Patel

UK’s outgoing home secretary also congratulated Liz Truss for her new role after it was officially declared that she had defeated rival Rishi Sunak to become the next leader of the Conservative Party. Patel stressed that she will give her support to Truss “as our new prime minister”.

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new leader, and will give her my support as our new prime minister," Patel’s letter to Boris Johnson read.

UK’s Home Secretary justified stepping down, saying, "It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the back benches once Liz formally assumes office and a new home secretary is appointed.”

Patel has served as UK home secretary since 2019, and speculation arose that she was not asked by Truss to continue her role any longer. Truss may likely endorse Attorney General Suella Braverman, a Conservative leadership candidate in place of Patel.