UK Home Secy Sanctions New 'tactics' To Redirect Migrant Boats In Channel Back To France

In major developments, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has sanctioned new "tactics" to send back small migrant boats that cross the English Channel. The decision was met with considerable backlash by the French government, who said that the strategy formulated by Patel could "endanger human lives" of the asylum seekers, The Guardian reported. According to the new "tactics," the UK-bound migrant boats will be sent back to the French waters.

Meanwhile, UK Border Staff are being trained for months to enforce the "turn-around" tactics at the sea. However, the Border Forces informed that they will be able to employ the policy only after consultation with the maritime security forces. A BBC report said that the UK border forces will implement the tactics based on weather and other parameters considering the safety of the migrants.

France hits out at the UK govt over the controversial law

According to reports, the French Interior Ministry has rejected the proposal and released a statement saying that France could not accept the migrants' return on grounds of "safeguarding human lives at sea takes priority over considerations of nationality, status, and migratory policy". France also warned the UK of the "negative impact" on cooperation between the nations if it went forward with the implementation of the new anti-migrant rule. Additionally, France Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also pointed out that the said strategy violated the international maritime law that says at-risk human lives in international waters must be saved.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with Patel on 8 September, Gerald accused the British Home Secretary of financial blackmail. Gerald said that his British counterpart refused to pay the 54.2 million pound "extra action" sanction which was promised at the beginning of the year. "I really said it to my counterpart Priti Patel. The friendship between two countries deserves better than posturing which undermines the cooperation between our ministries," BBC quoted Gerald as saying.

Spike in migrant boats across the English Channel

The English Channel, which is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world, has observed a record spike in migrant boats in the past months. According to the UK Home Office record, in the past one week, about 1,000 people crossed the water body by boat. On Monday alone, about 785 people rowed across the Channel. Overall, in 2021 about 13,500 asylum seekers have crossed in small boats.

Image: AP