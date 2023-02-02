UK Households To Pay Largest Recorded Water Bills In Almost 20 Years

British households are going to pay exorbitant water bills effective April 1, the largest recorded hike in almost 20 years, the Water UK industry board said, according to Sky news. UK's users will pay about 7.5% or 31 pounds ($38) to 448 pounds for the water amid the rising inflation. This is a 7.5% hike as compared to what the average UK customer paid annually, last year. The total water bills that British households will pay this year is expected to amount to £448.

"Average yearly water and sewerage bills in England and Wales are forecast to rise by £31 (7.5%) to £448 in the forthcoming year, below inflation (November CPIH inflation, which regulators set as the benchmark, was 9.3%). Water bills remain lower, in real terms, than they were a decade ago," a statement by UK's Water UK industry body accessed by Sky braodcaster read on Thursday.

Low-income households to struggle, demand long term relief

The rising water bills are despite the fact that the suppliers use just 2% of the country's electricity. The higher costs are affiliated with the rising energy costs, partly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to Sky news, Britons with large families could face bills higher than the average £31 that was calculated around last year in below inflation times. "These increases will bring more uncertainty to struggling households at a time when they can't be certain they will get the help they need," CCW chief executive Emma Clancy told the outlet.

Low-income households might struggle to pay their bills and would be in need of immediate and long-term relief. "It's not fair that struggling households face a postcode lottery when it comes to getting help with their bill - that's why we urgently need a new water affordability scheme that provides consistent support based on people's needs," Clancy furthermore noted.

Food prices in the UK are also reportedly "out of control." According to the data released by British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) shop price index, since January, food inflation in the UK rose to 13.8%, rising from 13.3% in December. This percentage is above the three-month average rate of 13.2%. “Retail prices rose in January as discounting slowed and retailers continued to face high input costs. Ambient food inflation accelerated the most as wholesale and bulk prices grew, particularly for sugar and alcohol,” Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium was quoted as saying by Oil Price portal.