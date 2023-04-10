UK Hyperventilates At Reports Of India Stalling Trade Talks Over Khalistani Provocation

The United Kingdom (UK) has come out strongly in delivering an "ambitious" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. It comes in the backdrop of a report by a British newspaper 'The Times' which claimed that New Delhi has "disengaged" from the FTA discussions with London over the Khalistan issue.

In response to the UK's alleged failure to denounce pro-Khalistan demonstrators who attacked the Indian High Commission in London last month, India reportedly "halted" trade negotiations, according to a report in The Times on Monday. The report cited that the Indian government has "disengaged" from trade negotiations and won't move further unless the UK government publicly condemns the Khalistan movement.

India and UK are 'committed' to the FTA, says UK Department of Business and Trade

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Business and Trade denied the allegation and claimed that both India and the UK are "committed" to the FTA. He added that both nations had a round of trade negotiations in March. ANI reported that government sources in New Delhi also "dismissed" the allegations and called them "baseless". The trade talks were launched on June 17, 2022.

The statement from the UK read, "Both the UK and India are committed to delivering an ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA and concluded the latest round of trade talks last month."

The UK spokesperson also added, "The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has condemned the recent acts of violence at the Indian High Commission, and we are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security and make changes to ensure the safety of its staff."

The Indian High Commission in London was attacked and vandalised by pro-Khalistani terror elements on March 19, 2023. The abysmal elements took down the Indian National Flag and chanted pro-Khalistan slogans. India lodged strong protests against the anti-India elements which are known to be provided homage in countries like the UK, Canada and the US.

India in a strong move removed external security deployment outside the UK High Commission and the High Commissioner's House in New Delhi. This is not the first time that anti-India terror elements like the Khalistanis have created havoc and chaos around Indian High Commissions and Embassies around the world.