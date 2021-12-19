UK: Ice Cream Seller's Funeral Procession Leaves Netizens In Tears | WATCH

A video clip is extensively circulating on social media platforms showing the funeral procession of an ice-cream seller. Shared by a Twitter user named Louisa Davies, the video shows several ice cream vans joining the procession to pay solidarity to their fellow men who died at the age of 62. The video was captioned as "just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity." I am SOBBING. "

According to a report published by the Dailymail, the procession was passing through Greenwich and Lewisham in southeast London on Friday as friends and family members came out in large numbers to pay their respects to Hassan Dervish, who had worked as an ice cream man in southeast London for over 40 years.

The 62-year-old was also called the "King of Ice Cream" by his friends and customers. In the video shared on Twitter, it is seen a hearse carrying the body of the ice cream seller followed by several brightly colored vans playing ice cream music. Since the video went online, it has garnered more than 12.4 million views, along with thousands and hundreds of likes and comments.

One user who saw the video wrote, "I'm not an ice cream man, but this is exactly what I want for my funeral." Another person expressed, "My dad was an ice cream man, and this is a tradition within the ice cream community! So lovely Pleading face". A third person said, "How do they get everything so right all the time? Thumbs up. "

