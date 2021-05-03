UK In 'last Lap' Of Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on May 2 said that Britain is very close to turning the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. But Raab also added that it is imperative to remain careful in the last lap of the process. While defending the government’s roadmap out of the lockdown, the senior cabinet minister also went on to say that if everyone remains careful then by June 21 almost all social restrictions will be lifted.

“I know that people are hankering to go a bit faster but actually we feel vindicated at taking steady steps out of the lockdown is the smart way to go,” Raab told Sky News.

He added, “We're very close now to really turning the corner and I think we still need to be careful to go as I said we don't want to see the gains lost and the sacrifices that have been made undone. By the time we get to June 21 almost all social restrictions will be lifted, so there's only a little bit more time to go but it's right we do that in a careful way. I do think we just need to make sure that in the last lap if you like, that we are careful and we don't lose the gains we've made”.

Further, Raab indicated that the government is looking at certain social distancing and other safeguards that would still be needed after June 21. It is worth mentioning that the UK is set to ease restrictions on May 17 and allow indoor interactions. Raab said that with steady steps out of the lockdown, the government wants the country to be in a position, where everyone can get life back as close to normal as possible.

Daily lateral flow tests trial

Meanwhile, according to some plans in the works, daily lateral flow tests could be used as an alternative to isolation for those who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus. The health officials are also planning a trial in England in which they’ll give daily lateral flow tests to as many as 40,000 people. The trial could provide evidence that would reduce the length of time contacts of positive cases need to isolate.

UK Health Secretary said, “This new pilot could help shift the dial in our favour by offering a viable alternative to self-isolation for people who are contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, and one that would allow people to carry on going to work and living their lives”.

According to PTI, the trial will begin on May 9 and close contact of people with COVID-19 will be contacted by phone and sent seven days of the tests if they decide to participate in the study. They will have to test themselves every morning for seven days and as long as they test negative and do not have symptoms, they will be exempt from the home isolation rule. Additionally, health officials are even drawing up plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine to secondary school pupils from September.

(With inputs from PTI)