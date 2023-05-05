UK: In London, Sikh Family Gets Death Threats Over Anti-Khalistan Video, Says Report

Amid assurances by the London police of safety and special safeguarding measures, a Sikh restaurant owner in London claimed that they have been subjected to constant online threats after they posted a video about the Khalistan movement on social media.

Reportedly, restaurant owner Harman Singh Kapoor and his family have experienced three attacks and claimed apprehension.

Days after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised last month, Harman's restaurant was also attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters.

Kapoor took to social media to share the video, which garnered over a million views in two days, which resulted in him getting abusive calls, social media trolling, and threats against him and his family. According to the media, Harman claimed that the threats began after he posted a video on TikTok, in which he said, "This Khalistan movement started a while back and then it died down. Today again, a section of people who are settled in Canada, England, and Australia want Khalistan, but those in India don't want it."

Why was Sikh restaurant owner Harman threatened?

Miscreants who attacked Harman’s restaurant demanded that he remove the video, raise pro-Khalistan slogans, and burn the Indian flag, or face death.

Kapoor further alleged that his wife and his daughter received several rape threats. "Our address was put online with calls to rape and kill them. Videos of miscreants licking the pictures of my wife and daughter were posted as well," he added, according to Bitter Winter.

Concerns about the growing influence of pro-Khalistan radicals among the British Sikh community were raised in an independent investigation that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson commissioned, according to Khalsa Vox.

The Rishi Sunak administration has been urged to handle the problem quickly and protect the majority of Sikhs in the UK who do not subscribe to the radical ideology, according to the independent Bloom Review, which was commissioned by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The urgency of resolving the problem was emphasised in the report. According to Khalsa Vox, the research mentioned that the Sikh community in the UK is subject to compulsion and intimidation by extremist Khalistani forces. These pro-Khalistan organisations lobby political figures under the cover of human rights activity, which artificially increases their influence and draws excessive attention.