Barely a year after withdrawing the Cold War-era presence, the UK on Thursday, 25 November said that it will base hundreds of tanks and fighting vehicles in Germany while also rotating more troops on exercises through the nation. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made the announcement of a mini U-turn as part of the significant modernisation plan for the British army including Germany becoming one of three new “regional land hubs” for its troops apart from Oman and Kenya.

Sky News stated that the aim of Wallace’s latest announcement is for more troops to be deployed to different parts of the globe for months-long training with allied forces instead of the current schedule of a few weeks. The massive modernisation of the UK army is also expected to strengthen relations with the partners and tackle the threats emerging from other countries such as Russia and China.

Notably, the renewed presence of the British army in the European Union (EU) nation implies that the UK can give swift response to any Russian, or for that matter, any other attack on Germany, which is also a NATO member state.

In a statement given to the House of Commons, Wallace said also set out what the army would be like after shrinking from its target strength of 82,000 to 73,000 by 2025. Reportedly, the downsizing of the UK army would make it the smallest since Napoleonic times, to save money. The reduction is 500 soldiers fewer than initially planned.

Wallace said, “In practical terms, this amounts to an additional 500 regular personnel from the 72,500 to 73,000. Together with more than 10,000 army personnel who work in other parts of the defence, you will now as I say have a figure of 73,000. As I said back in March, the size and capability abilities our army must be dictated by the threat. What we can show on paper or even muster on parade matters little if we can’t rely on those numbers when it counts, or deliver the relevant capabilities required.”

The programme is called ‘Future Soldier’

The Wallace-announced programme for the army is dubbed ‘Future Soldier’ and the British Defence Secretary described it as the most radical restructuring in over 20 years. He said that it is designed for “genuine warfighting credibility as an expeditionary fighting force that will be both deployable and lethal when called upon to fight and win.”

Wallace also said, “Mr. Speaker transformation on this scale, every single unit will be affected in some way by this change. It also requires a radical change at the top of the army. So by 2025, the Army’s headquarters will be reduced by 40% Regular personnel and reserve integration will be made more productive across the whole force.”

(IMAGE: AP)