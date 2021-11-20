UK In Plans To Ban Single-use Plastics In England; Call For Probe Into Problematic Plastic

In a significant development, single-use plastics could be banned in England as part of public consultation and a call for evidence launched to tackle other problematic plastics, said the UK government on Saturday, 20 November. The British Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Environment Secretary George Eustice said that the polluting plastics that cause harm to the country’s landscapes and wildlife could be banned in England.

The statement added, “Single-use plastic plates, cutlery, expanded and extruded polystyrene cups and food and beverage containers could all be phased out, in the latest Government bid to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste.”

The UK government stated that according to the estimates, England currently uses 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery every year, most of which are plastic. However, it noted that 10% are recycled upon disposal. Under proposals in a 12-week public consultation, businesses and consumers will be required to move towards more sustainable alternatives.

It added that the government is going further by also launching a separate call for evidence to address other causes of plastic pollution. Under the latest measure, “stakeholders for views on tackling commonly littered plastics such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, sachets and other single-use cups.”

“Future policy measures that could be explored include banning plastic in these items, and mandatory labelling on packaging to help consumers dispose of these items correctly,” said the UK government.

“The Government will also examine how we can put the responsibility firmly at manufacturers’ doors to make sure they are doing everything they can to tackle single-use plastics, including litter from cigarette butts,” it added.

UK uses 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups

Britain uses 2.5 billion disposal coffee cups per year, but plastic sachets are often not recycled due to the small size that makes it hard to segregate and clean them. It added, “the Government will consider how a move to sustainable alternatives can be achieved without unfairly impacting on consumers. Many companies are already taking action to cut this avoidable waste, with many shops already stocking alternatives to conventional plastic wipes, and today’s move will urge more to do the same.”

Eustice said in a statement, “Plastic damages our environment and destroys wildlife. This Government has waged war on unnecessary, wasteful plastics - banning the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, while our carrier bag charge has cut consumption by 95% in the main supermarkets.”

“But it’s time we left our throwaway culture behind once and for all. Through our world-leading Environment Act, we will reduce waste and make better use of our resources, helping us to build back greener and leave the environment in a better state than we found it. These new plans represent the next major step in eradicating the use of problematic plastics that pollute our natural world,” he added.

