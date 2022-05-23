UK: Indian-origin Sunil Chopra Elected As Mayor Of London Borough Of Southwark

In a key development, Indian-origin businessman Sunil Chopra has been elected as the mayor of London Borough of Southwark in the United Kingdom for the second time. Chopra took the oath at Southwark Cathedral, Montague Close in Central London, according to PTI. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sunil Chopra stated that he is "honoured" to be elected as the Mayor of London Borough of Southwark for a second term.

Notably, Chopra is the first Indian-origin person to hold the office in the Borough. In the tweet, Sunil Chopra further noted that he will dedicate himself to the service of the people of Southwark and thanked everyone for the trust, love and support. Under Sunil Chopra's leadership, UK's Labour Party defeated Liberal Democrats in London Bridge and West Bermondsey - seats that were held by the opposition for decades. Chopra has been living in London for more than four decades, however, he was born and brought up in Delhi. He was the president of the College of Vocational Studies at Delhi University in 1972, according to PTI. While pursuing a law degree in 1973-1974, Chopra was Supreme Councillor at Delhi University. He served as the National Students Union of India (NSUI) President for Delhi.

I am honoured to be elected as a Mayor of the London Borough of #Southwark for the second time. On this solemn occasion, I dedicate myself to the service of the people of Southwark. I thank you all for your trust, love, and support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zgcmeos2Wp — Sunil Chopra (@SunilChopraM) May 21, 2022

Sunil Chopra's political career in Britain

After shifting to the United Kingdom in 1979, Sunil Chopra launched n a retail enterprise shop that later grew into a wholesale business of children's clothing and baby products. He also started promoting Indian culture by organising cultural events and community work as well as co-founded the Southwark Hindu Centre for the Indians living in the region. In 2020, Sunil Chopra joined politics in the United Kingdom and he was elected as the mayor of the London Borough of Southwark for the first time in 2014. He has held the position of deputy mayor three times in his political career.

Inputs from PTI