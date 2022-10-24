UK Inflation: 90% Of Schools In England Will Run Out Of Money Next Year, Says Report

As the United Kingdom is reeling under the worst economic as well as political crisis following the resignations of Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, a media report claimed nine out of 10 schools in England will have run out of money by the next school year. According to a report by The Observer-- a sister organisation of The Guardian--, it found that the schools are overburdened with the increased energy and salary bills. Citing the recent survey conducted by the National Association of Head Teachers, the media report claimed that 50% of school principals say their school will be in insufficiency this year. Nearly all school heads who had participated in the survey acknowledged that their reserves would run for a maximum of 11 months.

The shocking details came at a time when Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer proclaimed a major cut in funding to several key departments including education and defence. The announcement for the same will be made on October 31.

Amid this crisis, principals of various schools expressed their concerns and underscored the government's decision will further put an "unnecessary burden" on schools. Some headmasters have even warned to fire its teachers and other important support staff.

"There are no easy fixes left,” The Guardian quoted Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) as saying. “Schools are cut to the bone. This will mean cutting teaching hours, teaching assistants and teachers," he added.

Price of energy resources surged from £26,000 to £89,000

Furthermore, Rev Steve Chalke, who runs at least 52 educational institutes in England, said none of the schools or colleges are in the condition to "eat their reserves" and added, “At this burn rate, in under three years we will be bankrupt. No one is in a position to keep going for very long eating their reserves.” Moreover, Chalke stressed how electricity and gas costs are soaring nearly every week. According to him, the price of energy resources had gone from £26,000 a year to £89,000 in the past six months.

He noted that his foundation has to arrange funding in order to provide salary hikes to his teachers and other staff. "Any government that neglects the welfare and education of its children had better be saving up for its future mental health and benefits bills, and investing in the justice system,” he added.

UK govt to announce school relief plan

Meanwhile, speaking to the UK-based publication, a spokesperson for the Department for Education admitted the prevailing situation and said the costs of energy prices are totally dependent on external factors. Notably, she was pointing fingers at the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, she said that the government is preparing a blueprint and will soon come up with a school relief scheme. According to the spokesperson, schools would receive £53.8bn in core funding this year “which includes a cash increase of £4bn”.

Image: Pixabay