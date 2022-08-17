UK Inflation Crosses 10% First Time In 40 Years Driven By Rising Food Prices

UK inflation has reached above 10% for the first time in four decades. The inflation has been driven by rising prices of fuel and food in Britain which has caused pressure on the cost of living, according to AP. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that inflation hit 10.1% in July, witnessing a rise from 9.4% in June and figures that were anticipated by analysts.

The increase in the price of energy has also contributed to inflation in the UK. The rise in consumer prices has been largely caused by the increase in the price of food and staples, including toilet paper and toothbrushes. Inflation has breached the 10% threshold only for the fourth time in 70 years in the UK. Previously, the inflation in Britain reached above the figure of 10% in 1951-51, 1973-77, and 1979-82, The Guardian reported. An increase in air fares and prices of package holidays have also surged. The Bank of England has said that the rise in natural gas prices will likely push the consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October.

Furthermore, the Bank of England has predicted that the UK will go into recession and it is expected to last through 2023. Inflation in many nations has been reported due to rising energy prices in Europe triggered by Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. As per the AP report, the average household bill which has reached above 50% this year will further increase in October. The annual average bill in the UK is anticipated to reach 3,500 pounds (Rs 3,35,316.63).

'Getting inflation under control is my top priority': Nadhim Zawahi

Nadhim Zawahi, UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, has stated that "getting inflation under control" remains his top priority. In a statement released on Twitter, Zawahi stressed that Britain is taking action using a "strong, independent monetary policy", the responsible decision regarding tax, and introducing reforms to bolster productivity. He further added, "Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37 billion support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months."

Getting inflation under control is my top priority.



We are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax & spending decisions & reforms to boost productivity and growth.



See below for my full statement on the July inflation figures 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/DTDAg995as — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) August 17, 2022

Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to leave office in September. He has said that the decision regarding any new measures must be taken by his successor. It is to mention here that UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who is one of the Prime Ministerial candidates has promised to cut taxes within weeks of taking office. Meanwhile, the other contender, UK's Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak has promised to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 16% by 2029.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP