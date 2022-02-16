UK: Inflation Hits Highest Level In Nearly 30 Years, Drastically Impacts Cost Of Living

As the cost of living continues to increase, inflation in the United Kingdom has reached its highest level in nearly three decades. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 5.5% in January, up from 5.4% in December, according to the Office for National Statistics. It hasn't been this high since March 1992, when it was at 7.1%.

Rising energy and gasoline costs have been the primary drivers of UK inflation, which has reached nearly a 30-year high, though food and drink prices, as well as many other necessities, have risen as well. Clothing and footwear prices pushed inflation higher last month, with retailers offering the smallest January discounts since 1990.

Fuel costs remained exorbitant, with average petrol prices of 145.1p a litre last month, but they were down slightly from November and December's highs. Clothing and footwear costs decreased by 2.9% month on month in January, according to the ONS, although the traditional discounts were significantly smaller than a year ago when prices fell by 4.9%. The Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation stayed at its highest level since March 1991, reaching 7.8% last month, up from 7.5% in December, according to the statistics.

Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5%

Further, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% earlier this month, the first time it has done so since 2004, implying that further hikes are on the way as it attempts to control inflation. It expects inflation to grow even further as a result of harsh energy price increases, reaching 7.25% in April, the highest level since August 1991.

This comes as fresh data shows that a million adults in the UK went an entire day without eating in January due to a lack of funds or access to food. According to the Food Foundation, 4.7 million adults, or 8.8% of households, suffered food insecurity in the previous month, up from 7.3% in July 2021. This plainly illustrates that rising energy and food prices, as well as the withdrawal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift, are wreaking havoc on millions of people across the UK, the charity added.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far rejected requests to delay his tax hike, instead offering relief in the form of a state-funded £200 energy bill cut in October, which householders will have to return afterwards. Wages are already falling behind inflation, at 4.3% in the most recent quarter, and interest rate hikes will put even more strain on people and businesses.

Image: Unsplash/Representative