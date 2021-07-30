UK: Inmarsat To Launch Low-orbit Satellite To Enable 'groundbreaking' New Services

UK Inmarsat, a British satellite telecommunications service that offers global mobile services has announced a launch of Low-Earth Orbit satellites (LEO) named "Orchestra". The LEO satellites will combine with 5G mobile and its existing Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites to offer more capacity to its maritime, aviation and land-based customers. "Inmarsat ORCHESTRA will enable ground-breaking new services in new places for global mobility customers...The first-of-its-kind network will seamlessly integrate GEO, LEO and terrestrial 5G into one harmonious solution," Inmarsat told in its official statement on July 29, Wednesday.

“ORCHESTRA ensures Inmarsat is well-positioned to deliver long-term, profitable growth by delivering new services to existing customers, targeting near-adjacent market segments, and maintaining a strong competitive position,” said Chief Executive Rajeev Suri.

The telecommunications service has also achieved a record of "adopting the right technology at the right time." The organisation has planned to focus initially on delivering the ORCHESTRA terrestrial network. Meanwhile, the company is set to prepare for a future LEO constellation in the range of 150-175 satellites. "This is a highly cost-effective approach that leverages Inmarsat’s leading GEO satellite networks as part of ORCHESTRA’s unique multi-layer architecture,” Suri said.

Upgraded Services by Orchestra

Introducing #InmarsatORCHESTRA a first-of-its-kind network of the future to seamlessly integrate GEO, LEO & terrestrial 5G into one harmonious connectivity solution for mobility customers. Greater speeds, greater capabilities, lower latency, one provider. https://t.co/MMxVvgXGaM pic.twitter.com/1P90Cz8wKp — Inmarsat (@InmarsatGlobal) July 29, 2021

Inmarsat has unveiled plans for ORCHESTRA. As claimed by the telecommunications operator, it is said to be the "communications network of the future." In the largest ever transformation of its current world-class services, Inmarsat ORCHESTRA will bring together existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites with low earth orbit satellites (LEO) and terrestrial 5G into an integrated, high-performance solution, the operator informed. New services to be provided by the Orchestra will include close-shore navigation for autonomous vessels. Followed by next-generation emergency safety services for maritime crews and secure and tactical private networks for governments and direct-to-cloud connections for airlines. Additionally, new segments set to benefit from ORCHESTRA will also include energy rigs and drilling platforms, mid-market business aircraft, coastal vessels, smart passenger ships, and urban air mobility.

Inmarsat's existing GEO satellites

Inmarsat’s existing GEO satellites – both GX and L-band - would continue to provide global coverage, high performance, security and resilience. Moreover, the Terrestrial 5G would be added benefits like their ultra-high capacity in busy ‘hot spots', such as ports, airports, and sea canals. Meanwhile, a small constellation of Low-Orbit Satellites will layer additional high capacity over further high-demand areas such as oceanic flight corridors. As a result, the network will offer the highest capacity for mobile users worldwide, and at ‘hot spots,’ Inmarsat said in its statement.

About Inmarsat

UK Inmarsat is the leader in global, mobile satellite communications. "It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end-to-end customer service assurance," said the company website. The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission-critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years.

(Input: Inmarsat/Twitter)