UK Is Using Yellow Card Scheme To Record Side Effects Of Vaccine; Here's How It Works

British medicines regulator is running the Yellow Card scheme to register all sorts of side effects experienced by the UK residents after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The side effects include crying, screaming, yawning, blinking, among other oddities, while some even reported diet loss and the urge to start smoking. The British public can visit the Yellow Card website or mobile application to report any side effects they may be experiencing after receiving COVID-19 jabs.

According to Daily Mail, the Medicines and Healthcare products, Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has kept track of all 11 million doses that have been administered across the country so far, which probably helped them respond quickly to reports of blood clots in vaccine recipients in Europe. Earlier this month, several European countries temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports of blood clots in some recipients emerged. The MHRA dismissed the reports and dubbed AstraZeneca’s vaccine as safe and effective, citing Yellow Card data as evidence.

What is the Yellow Card scheme?

The Yellow Card scheme is run by the British medicines and healthcare regulatory agency in partnership with the UK government to monitor and collect information on safety concerns involving medicines, vaccines, and medical devices. MHRA uses the data to evaluate the safety and identify previously unknown issues of medicines and medical devices using additional information from trial results. Upon receiving reports of side effects, MHRA always assesses the balance of risks and benefits before taking any further steps regarding the medicines or medical devices.

What happens after someone reports a problem?

After recipients or users of medicines, vaccines, or medical devices face a problem, they report the problem on the Yellow Card website or mobile application. The problem is then investigated by MHRA, manufacturers, and specialists, following which they record it to prevent similar issues in the future. The patient is also provided an update on the report and may be contacted if investigators need more information.

