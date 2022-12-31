UK Issues Guidelines For The Chinese Travelers Amid Rise In Covid-19 Cases In China

The UK has also joined the growing list of countries that have issued travel guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions for flyers who are coming from China. The press statement was issued on December 30 after reviewing the situation of the Covid-19 surge in China and their relaxation in travel policy from January 8, the National Health Commission announced on December 26 in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures.

This latest relaxation by China has alarmed foreign nations and now the UK has also issued Covid-19 instructions for the Chinese flyers to deter any Covid cases. As per the press statement released by the Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Transport, and UK Health Security Agency, "from 5 January, people flying from mainland China to England will be asked to take a pre-departure test. In addition, a sample of arrivals will be tested for Covid to enhance existing measures to monitor for new variants."

"The best defence against the virus, however, remains the vaccine. NHS staff have done an incredible job delivering over 150 million jabs across the UK," said Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

UK issues guidelines for Chinese flyers

The UK has announced that travelers flying from China would need to show a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test (PDT) taken no more than two days prior to departure from January 5. These measures would be implemented UK-wide as soon as possible. These measures are specifically for the China arrivals due to a lack of comprehensive health information shared by Beijing. Apart from this, the UK government also shared directions for travelers who are on direct flights to England. Chinese travelers would have to take a pre-departure Covid test from Thursday, January 5 and further details would be shared in due course.

In addition, the UK Health Security Agency is launching surveillance from Sunday 8 January which will see a sample of passengers arriving in England from mainland China tested for Covid at the point of their arrival, explained the press statement by the UK govt.

Various nations have braced themselves as China's Covid cases have spiked and would be allowed to travel to foreign countries. India has also made the RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from five countries including China, reported ANI. Other than UK and India, the US, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Spain, and Malaysia has announced measures that will help to detect and assess any new Covid variants.