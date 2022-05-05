UK, Japan To Accelerate Defence & Security Ties With Landmark Agreements Today In London

UK and Japan are set to strengthen the defence and security ties as the allies prepare to sign the landmark agreements in London today, May 5 as well as discuss Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The two nation will agree to exert “maximum pressure” on Russian President Valdimir Putin’s regime in retaliation to his military invasion of Ukraine. The two G7 leaders, UK and Japan are the closest security partners in Asia and Europe.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host Japanese leader Fumio Kishida as the RAF fly-past marks his first ‘Guest of Government’ visit to Britain. The two allies will sign new defence agreement to deepen military ties in the Indo-Pacific. UK and Japan are also expected to agree for a joint action to help key economies reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Around 11.10am today a @RoyalAirForce Voyager and two Typhoon jets will fly over Downing Street to mark the visit of Prime Minister Kishida of Japan. — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 5, 2022

Johnson is expected to announce new trade envoy to Japan; strike landmark defence partnership

During the crucial meeting, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will boost trade links as Johnson is expected to announce new trade envoy to Japan. Britain will also lift restrictions on food produce from Fukushima. The two leaders will also sign agreement to agree in principle a Reciprocal Access Agreement that would allow the Japanese and British military forces “to work, exercise and operate together”, boosting the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific and further safeguarding global peace and security. It would be the first such agreement to be struck by Tokyo with a European nation.

The landmark defence partnership between Japan and UK will see UK and Japanese Armed Forces to be deployed together and train, conduct the joint exercises and disaster relief activities. The Defense ministries of the two nation will have close collaboration on defence and security technology, such as the Future Combat Air System programme. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Japan’s leader Fumio Kishida will observe a Royal Air Force fly past and inspect a Guard of Honour as part of the official welcome.

“As two great island democracies, and the third and fifth largest economies in the world, the UK and Japan are focussed on driving growth, creating highly skilled jobs and ensuring we remain technology superpowers,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “The visit of Prime Minister Kishida will accelerate our close defence relationship and build on our trade partnership to boost major infrastructure projects across the country - supporting our levelling up agenda,” he went on to add.

UK and Japan will agree to boost the collaboration under UK’s Clean Green Initiative, that will allow the countries in Asia develop renewables, supporting their transition to green energy and helping to provide alternative supplies to Russian oil and gas. The two will announce the deepening trade and investment ties, accelerating the strong trade and investment. Japanese firms invest billions of pounds into the UK economy through major infrastructure projects, including windfarms and high speed rail. The visit comes as the UK has been negotiating accession to CPTPP, an Indo-Pacific trade block worth $11trn. Japan is chair of the UK accession working group to CPTPP.