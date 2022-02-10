UK: Keir Starmer Accuses PM Johnson's Savile Remark For Inciting Mob To Target Him

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being blamed for inciting the protest group that targeted Labor Leader Keir Starmer outside the parliament on Monday. Starmer stated that Johnson's remark about Jimmy Savile sparked the protest. Jimmy Savile, who passed away in 2011 is accused of sexual abuse. On Monday, demonstrators surrounded Starmer and his shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, yelling "paedophile protector" at the Labour leader.

Starmer and Lammy were hustled into a police car. They were walking back from the Ministry of Defence after a briefing on the situation in Ukraine on Monday when the incident occurred. Two people have been detained in connection with the event, however, they have been released on bail pending further investigation, according to Yahoo News.

Starmer had never been publicly accused of being a 'paedophile protector'

The Labour leader claimed he had never been publicly accused of being a "paedophile protector" until the prime minister falsely accused him, according to the Times. He said that for the first time in his life, that occurred on Monday. The incident happened a week after Johnson accused Starmer of failing to prosecute Savile when he was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), in unsubstantiated remarks.

Starmer also stated that the PM was well aware of what he was doing and that it is a long-running conspiracy theory involving violent fascists. The prime minister has refused to apologise for his statement but has now stated that he was not referring to Starmer's personal record, according to the Guardian. He also said that if people wish to claim that this has nothing to do with what the Prime Minister said a week ago, they are free to do so. But they will never be able to convince him that there is not a link.

Starmer had no input towards the decision not to charge Savile

He stated again that he had no input towards the decision not to charge Savile and that he had no idea what the decision was. He claims that when Savile died, he ordered an investigation to see if any cases had come across any CPS officers' desks, according to the Guardian. He continued by saying that it is not about him but about the way they do politics and that he doesn't want them to take this path.

