UK Kept Waiting For Influenza, Covid Pandemic Came Roaring Instead

Why you’re reading this: The United Kingdom's official inquiry on the handling of the coronavirus was set up last year. But it was only on June 13, 2023, Tuesday when the hearings began. Day one uncovered a massive lapse in preparedness for a pandemic that took the world by storm.

3 things you need to know

The UK Covid inquiry began hearing evidence on the government's response to the pandemic on Tuesday.

More than 226,000 people have died due to Covid in the UK since it broke out, according to Sky News.

Hugo Keith KC is the lead counsel for the inquiry.

Did 'Great' Britain not see the Covid pandemic coming?

Hugo Keith KC admitted that the country was "taken by surprise" when the coronavirus came charging at it. The reason was not that the disease was a new one that no one had previously suffered or no government had previously tackled. It was because the government was anticipating an "influenza" pandemic instead and took COVID-19 as just another flu. "The evidence may show simply, and terribly, that not enough people thought to ask because everybody started to assume it would be flu," he said.

"It had not adequately foreseen and prepared for the need for mass testing in the event of a non-influenza pandemic," he added.

What plan did the UK have?

While a plan did exist, it was not remotely enough to handle the catastrophic pandemic. Pete Weatherby KC, on behalf of COVID Bereaved Families for Justice, said that the way of managing COVID-19 was taken from a years old playbook- the Department of Health's 2011 Pandemic Flu plan.

What epiphany did the pandemic bring?

Experts and officials soon realised that contrary to popular belief, the UK was in no way a world leader in preparing for such events. "Despite a belief that the UK was a world leader in preparedness, it quickly and terrifyingly became clear we were not," said Claire Mitchell KC on behalf of COVID Bereaved Families for Justice Scotland, adding that the country "prepared for the wrong pandemic".

What made matters worse?

The UK had its hands full when the pandemic struck. There was work underway for a no-deal exit from the European Union that likely drained "the resources and capacity" that should have been channelled towards planning for the pandemic. Circumstances were particularly tough for Northern Ireland, where the Stormont assembly was suspended from January 2017 until 11 January 2020. Neasa Murnaghan, on behalf of the Department of Health Northern Ireland, admitted that it was "difficult for a newly formed executive after three years with no government".

How did bereaved families react to the hearing?

As the hearing went on, bereaved relatives held a "dignified vigil" outside and remembered their lost loved ones. They voiced their anger for being "excluded from sharing key evidence". The scenes depicted how the families continue to pick up the pieces of a health catastrophe that paralysed healthcare systems and changed the world forever.