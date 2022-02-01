UK: Key Takeaways From Sue Gray's Report Into Downing Street COVID-19 Lockdown Parties

The much-awaited report on initial findings from UK civil servant Sue Gray into COVID-19 lockdown gatherings in government buildings was published on Tuesday. Apart from underscoring the “failures of leadership and judgement” and excessive drinking at work amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Gray also said in her report that at least 16 events fell within her inquiry’s remit and 12 of them are now presently being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

After the initial findings were published, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised “for the things we simply did not get right and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled. It is no use saying that this or that was within the rules. It is no use saying that people were working hard.”

What are the key takeaways from Sue Gray’s report?

Sue Gray, a UK civil servant, investigated the 16 events that took place on several dates between May 2020 and April 2021 when the Boris Johnson-led government had imposed restrictions on gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the said 16 events took place either in the UK Cabinet Office or the 10 Downing Street including one in the Department for Education.



The entire ‘partygate’ scandal in the UK came under fire after two incidents were reported taking place in Number 10 gardens when the country was under strict lockdown over Coronavirus spread. But, the report found that two of the three previously unreported events took place in Downing Street with others in the Cabinet Office.



Out of those 16, at least 12 are now being investigated by the Met Police including one gathering which was attended by British PM in Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020. Another party subjected to police inquiries include a birthday celebration for UK PM in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.



Apart from general findings, Gray also set out her criticisms against the British government. According to BBC, Gray said that some events should not have been allowed to take place and others should not have been allowed to develop as they did. She stated that some behaviour at the gatherings is “difficult to justify” given to the general public was being asked to “accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives”.



Gray noted that some of the events represent a “serious failure to observe” standards for government and what was expected of the public at the time Coronavirus was raging. She added that there were “failures of leadership and judgement” by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. BBC stated that Gray said some of the gatherings “should not have been allowed to take place".



Noting the drinking culture in Downing Street, Gray said that the “excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time". She also called for a “clear and robust policy” considering the consumption of alcohol.

(Image: AP)

