UK: King George III Labelled Slavery 'repugnant'; 1st British Monarch To Fight Slave Trade

King George III labelled slavery "repugnant" in an essay that he had written five decades ago, before signing the Abolition Act, The Times reported. From 1760 until his death in 1820, King George III, also known as "Mad King George," controlled the United Kingdom (UK) and the British empire. But, in addition to losing the colonies, he is remembered being 'mad' for speaking at breakneck pace, writing 400-word phrases, and appearing panicked and disturbed.

The monarch's reasons against human life trading are contained in a 200-page manuscript titled 'Of Laws relating to Government in General,' which he wrote while studying under John Stuart, 3rd Earl of Bute. According to The Times, in the mid-1750s, when George would have been a teenager, he penned a summary of a 1748 political treatise by French lawyer Montesquieu, stating that slavery is "equaly [sic] repugnant to the Civil Law as to the Law of Nature."

The Georgian Papers Programme, a cooperation between King's College London, the Royal Collection Trust, and others aimed at making historical resources connected to the Hanoverians more available, includes the King's article. George, who is best known for going mad and losing the colonies, would sign the prohibition of the slave trade into law in 1807, but his early work could help to rehabilitate his image amongst some.

A carving of King George was taken from National Maritime Museum earlier this year

The King had made news earlier this year when a carving of him was taken from the National Maritime Museum, accompanied by two kneeling African men. The mahogany bust served as the figurehead of the Royal George Yacht, which was launched in 1815 after being built in Deptford Dockyard. For more than a decade, it has been on exhibition at the museum. Before being transported to its restoration studio in Kidbrooke, south east London, it was part of an exhibition named 'The Atlantic: Slavery, Trade, Empire, Enslavement and Resistance.'

According to The Times, Harvard University history professor David Armitage claims that, except from American Quakers, no one in the English-speaking world has such completely refuted pro-slavery thinking. In a Times Literary Supplement article, he stated that the essay "briefly placed the Prince of Wales in the vanguard of contemporary arguments against slavery and the slave trade."

(With inputs from The Times)

