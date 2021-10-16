UK: Lab Suspended After Sending Wrong COVID Results To 43,000 People; Probe Underway

Marking a colossal medical blunder, a COVID testing laboratory in Central England reportedly distributed incorrect results to over 43,000 people. The Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton handed a negative test report to thousands of people it tested between September 8 and October 12. The suspicious results triggered a probe and eventually led to a suspension of testing at the lab.

According to Sky News, a probe was launched after ‘incorrect’ Negative PCR test reports surfaced. Out of 4 million people diagnosed by the privately-owned lab, roughly 43,000 people received a negative report despite testing COVID positive on a lateral flow device previously. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) later said that most of the cases were from the South West of England- which encompasses areas of Cornwall, Plymouth, Devon amongst others.

In the aftermath, authorities have banned COVID testing at the lab and diverted all the samples to other testing labs. Additionally, the government’s Test and Trace system has commenced an operation to contact people who might have contracted the infection but were unaware due to false results. They, along with their close symptomatic contacts- have been urged to take another test.

“We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD results subsequently testing negative on PCR. As a result of our investigation, we are working with NHS Test and Trace and the company to determine the laboratory technical issues which have led to inaccurate PCR results being issued to people. We have immediately suspended testing at this laboratory while we continue the investigation,” Dr. Will Welfare, Public Health Incident Director, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in an online statement.

COVID in UK

Since the coronavirus infection entered British territories, the country has reported more than 8,361,651 cases with over 161, 798 fatalities. On December 2 last year, UK became the first country to approve a vaccine to tackle the pandemic. According to official statistics, authorities have successfully vaccinated 49,335,154 with the first dose while 45,297,231 people have been fully immunised against the coronavirus.

