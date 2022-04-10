UK: Labour Leader Asks Rishi Sunak To Come Clean On Wife Akshata's Non-domicile Status

Even though Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty on Saturday asserted that she would pay the United Kingdom all taxes on her abroad income, including from India, the British politician has yet again come under fire after it was revealed that Akshata Murty benefited from a tax-saving plan. According to a BBC report, Sunak has been urged to "come clean" regarding his family's financial circumstances.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akshata Murthy has been making headlines recently following a debate over her non-domicile status. According to the BBC report, Akshata Murty holds non-domicile status, which means she is exempt from paying UK tax on income generated outside the country. It is worth noting that Murty makes money from her billionaire father's shareholding in an Indian software conglomerate, Infosys. Although her representative claimed that she has paid all UK taxes owed, Labour Party demanded "complete transparency."

Labour MP accuses Sunak of failing to be honest about his family's financial dealings

Recently on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Labour frontbench MP Louise Haigh has accused British Minister Sunak of failing to be honest regarding his family's financial dealings. She said-

“The chancellor has not been transparent. He has come out on a number of occasions to try and muddy the waters around this and to obfuscate,” The Guardian reported.

Despite the fact that Haigh admitted that Murty's "non-domicile" status, which protected the overseas earnings from her family's firm Infosys against the British taxes, was legal, the Labour leader questioned, “whether it was ethical and whether it was right that the chancellor of the exchequer, whilst piling on 15 separate tax rises to the British public, was benefiting from a tax scheme that allowed his household to pay significantly less to the tune of potentially tens of millions of pounds less,” The Guardian reported.

According to a report by The Independent, Sunak has been registered as a beneficiary of trusts established in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands to assist in handling his wife's tax as well as business issues.

Furthermore, under the UK laws, non-domicile status is given to those who live in the UK but plan to go back to their native country. Akshata Murthy is an Indian citizen with strong familial links to the country. According to the BBC report, she has stated that she would like to return to the country in the future. According to the laws, if Murty stayed in the UK for 15 years, she would effectively lose her status, however, she has refused to identify when this happened.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson revealed in a news conference on Friday that he was unaware of Murty's non-domicile status. However, he denied that anybody in Downing Street was briefing against the Sunak and his family.