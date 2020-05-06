UK: Labour Leader Keir Starmer Under Fire For ‘repositioning’ India Policy

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer’s has come under fire for repositioning Labour party’s India policy vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir which was seen as an attempt to rebuild links with the Indian diaspora. Labour party’s relation with the Indian community in the UK had been strained for its stance over India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two Union Territories.

Labour delegates had passed a motion in September criticising India’s decision and maintained that the people of Kashmir should have self-determination rights. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in a controversial tweet, said that the rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and UN resolutions implemented.

However, Ian Lavery later clarified the party’s position on the matter and said that the issue was bilateral for India and Pakistan. The clarification came as the motion left sections of Indian community angered and several groups wrote to Corbyn protesting the controversial motion which was also rejected by Ministry of External Affairs.

Ahead of the parliamentary elections in December 2019, Labour Friends of India (LFIN) expressed disappointment for ignoring the diaspora in choosing candidates. LFIN had also highlighted the anti-India rhetoric contained in the emergency motion on Kashmir. “The Labour Party must ensure it is never seen to take the support of the Indian community for granted,” said LFIN in a statement in November 2019.

'Bilateral issue'

In a clear repositioning after the lack of support from the Indian community in elections, new party chief talked to LFIN to discuss rebuilding trust. Calling Kashmir a bilateral issue of India and Pakistan, Starmer said that any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament.

“A Labour Government under my leadership will be determined to build even stronger business links with India and to co-operate on the global stage on issues such as climate change,” said Starmer during the online discussion.

Several Labour leaders are due to meet on May 7 to discuss the apparent repositioning of the party leadership over the Kashmir issue. While Starmer has made an attempt to mend ways with Indian diaspora, it is yet to be seen how Pakistani community would react to the change in earlier held stance.

