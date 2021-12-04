UK Labour Min Asks Police To Examine Allegation Of Johnson Holding Parties In Lockdown

After reports claiming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hosted as well as attended parties during the stringent COVID-19 lockdown last year, Labour lawmaker Neil Coyle has asked the authorities to investigate the allegations. Citing the press conference held by Coyle on Friday, news agency Sputnik said that the "Prime Minister is not above the law". Notably, he was referring to the UK media reports that claimed Christmas parties were held in Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown last year. It is worth noting Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"I believe they broke the law. Most of my constituents followed the laws; those that didn't face punishments. Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated self-entitlement," Sputnik quoted Coyle as saying to journalists. According to local media reports, the government had first invoked the second-highest tier of restrictions and then invoked Tier 3 on 14 December. The Tier 3 restrictions restrict people from holding any indoor gathering in a closed room, in gardens or most outdoor venues. It also restricts bars and restaurants to host any public event and are allowed to operate only with takeaway and delivery services.

"Both of those things can't be true": Starmer

Earlier this month, The Mirror, in its report said Johnson and reportedly attended two parties. One at a former aide to one-time PM adviser Dominic Cummings, on 27 November last year and the other on 18 December 2020. According to Starmer, on one hand, Biden accepted holding parties but denied breaking any laws. "Both of those things can't be true," Sputnik quoted UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer as saying. "Does Johnson really expect the country to believe that while people were prevented from seeing loved ones at Christmas last year, it was fine for him and his friends to throw a boozy party in Downing Street?", Starmer asked Johnson.

It is worth mentioning that the UK had hit badly during the initial phase of the deadly virus. In June this year, it had faced a highly infectious delta variant and now the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron has been detected in the country, prompting authorities to invoke stringent travel restrictions.

Image: AP/Pixabay