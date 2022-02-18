UK: Labour's Angela Rayner Sparks Outrage, Says ‘shoot Terrorists, Ask Questions Later'

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, is making headlines not for something great but for her remark on terrorists. Speaking to the comedian Matt Forde on his podcast, The Political Party, Rayner said last month that she wants police officials to shoot terrorists and then ask questions later, reported The Guardian. The three-week-old video of Rayner's interviews has resurfaced on social media platforms, showing the Labour MP calling herself "quite hardline" when it comes to maintaining law and order. She also suggested the police department "antagonise" criminals, and later she asked the audience if that was "the most controversial thing" she had ever said.

"On things like law and order, I am quite hardline," Rayner said to the live audience at the podcast recording, "I was like, shoot your terrorists and ask questions second." She said this after a loud audience reaction. "Sorry – is that the most controversial thing I’ve ever said?"

"On law and order, I think if you are being terrorised by the local thug, I want a copper to come and sort them out," she said. You should be hardline on things like that. It’s not just, ‘Oh you’ve been burgled, here is a crime number,' "she added. She further said that she wants police to "beat down the door of the criminals and sort them out and antagonise them. That’s what I say to my local police … three o’clock in the morning and antagonise them.” She said these views were formed after being "plagued by antisocial behavior" when she was just a teenager. I want the police to annoy the hell out of them until they realise that disrupting lives is not OK. I am quite hardline on that, "she added.

Earlier this week, the Labour leader accused the Boris Johnson-led government of being "soft on crime and soft on the causes of crime" and said the Labour party would introduce a scheme of "naming and shaming" for those individuals who are convicted of buying illegal drugs. It is to be mentioned here that, due to her bold views on justice and other societal issues, Rayner recently received extensive online abuse and death threats.

She was also criticised by the former shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, who said, "Is Angela suggesting a mandatory death sentence for suspected (but not convicted) "terrorists"?" she tweeted. Meanwhile, Sonali Bhattacharyya, of Momentum’s national coordinating group, also condemned Rayner's comments and said, "These remarks are deeply concerning. It was this approach that led to the assassination of Jean Charles de Menezes." She further added, "You can't kneel for racial justice one day, then praise shoot-to-kill powers for the police the next," reported The Guardian.

Image: AP