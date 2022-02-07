UK Lambasts China For Supporting Argentina's Falkland Claims, Says It's ‘British Family’

UK’s Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Sunday defended Britain’s claims on the Falkland Islands which Argentina calls ‘Islas Malvinas’ labelling it as a “part of the British family” after China backed the sovereign claims of the South American nation. “China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty” tweeted the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Buenos Aires and the United Kingdom have long laid disputed claims over the southern Atlantic seabed, as Argentina had rejected the UK’s claim to parts of the ocean floor near the Falkland Islands and Antarctica.

We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands.



The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self determination.



China must respect the Falklands' sovereignty 🇬🇧🇫🇰 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 6, 2022

Xi Jinping reasserted support for Argentina’s claim to Falklands

Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with China’s President Xi on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. President Xi Jinping reasserted his support for Argentina’s claim to the Malvinas (Falklands), while Argentina leader Fernandez backed Xi’s one-China policy with respect to Taiwan and supported Beijing’s ambitious Belt & Road project. Argentina should be able to “fully exercise its sovereignty over the Malvinas (Falklands) Islands issue,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued later.

Tuve una cordial, amistosa y fructífera reunión con Xi Jinping, presidente de China. Acordamos la incorporación de Argentina a la Franja y la Ruta de la Seda.



Es una excelente noticia. Nuestro país obtendrá más de US$ 23 mil millones de inversiones chinas para obras y proyectos. pic.twitter.com/LGyIJ6zWdG — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) February 6, 2022

London’s Chinese Embassy website, meanwhile informed that the two leaders Xi Jinping and Alberto Fernandez reaffirmed their “deep friendship.” Argentina also signed up for China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Xi and Fernandez met to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina.

“President Xi stressed that China stands ready to work together with Argentina to enhance high-level interactions and experience exchange on national governance, and support each other’s legitimate propositions in defense of national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said in the statement.

UK’s foreign minister lambasted China for backing the Argentine sovereign claims over what it calls Falkand islands. “We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands,” she tweeted, adding that the UK “will defend their right to self-determination.” “China must respect the Falklands' sovereignty,” Truss said.

The self-governed archipelago, located approximately 300 miles from Argentina, 1,200 miles from Buenos Aires, and about 8,000 miles from London has been at the centre of discord between the two nations. It has been under British control since 1833. While a major portion of the island is administered by Britain, a substantial chunk is claimed by Argentina which is self-ruled.

There have been insubstantial negotiations between the UK and Argentina regarding the sovereignty of the island as Argentina has threatened to capture the island via military action, and Britain has responded by dispatching a task force in the past. Argentina slams the UK for jeopardizing Argentina’s territorial integrity as it has repeatedly demanded the transfer of sovereignty of the archipelago.