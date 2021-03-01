UK Launches Manhunt For Missing Brit Infected With Brazilian COVID-19 Variant

Officials in the UK have launched an elaborate manhunt into a ‘missing’ Brit infected with the more virulent coronavirus strain first identified in Brazil. The UK on February 28 detected at least 6 persons that tested positive for the novel coronavirus’ P.1 Brazil variant which originated in the city of Manaus, northern Brazil. The unidentified fellow, according to the British health authorities had skipped filling his test registration form and is now feared spreading the more contagious mutant across the UK.

Officials traced two of the six patients in the same household in UK’s South Gloucestershire after they flew from Sao Paulo to London via Zurich. The rest of the three were identified as the Scottish residents who flew from Brazil to Paris and then travelled to London and Aberdeen, according to local media reports. The P.1 variant is hyper infectious, and the UK health authorities have launched a frantic search operation all over the country and started rigorous testing across South Gloucestershire and western England to identify and isolate those who inadvertently came in contact with the infected persons. The UK had banned air travel to South America and Brazil in mid-January but the arrivals via connecting flights that brought the new strain into the country have exposed the loopholes in UK’s border protection regime.

Swiss Air LX318 passengers urged to get tested

In an update rolled out on Sunday, Britain’s health officials asked anyone that took the COVID-19 test on 12 or 13 February and hasn’t received the results to call 911 instantly. Moreover, UK’s government urged all passengers onboard Swiss Air LX318 to come forward and get tested immediately as teams investigated the boarding passes to trace identities. Public Health England, meanwhile, issuing a more stringent measure asked everyone that arrived in the UK from a high-risk country since 15 February to quarantine at the nearest hospital for a minimum of 10 days. Dubbed as the “variant of concern”, the first-ever case of the P.1 variant was identified in Minnesota, US, by the State Health Officials. The US health authorities had declared that the variant was identified to be more contagious and much deadlier as it contained a set of mutations that were difficult to be recognized by the antibodies.

