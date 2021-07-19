UK Lawmaker Dismisses Claims Of Espionage Over Defense Documents Found At Bus Stop

The British Administration, on Sunday, said that it had found no evidence of espionage connected to the discovery of a wad of secret papers at a bus stop last month. The dossier, which was found in Kent by a passerby, contained details about the British warship HMS Defender and the possible reaction of Russia over its passage through the Ukrainian waters off the Crimean coast last month. The dossier, which includes emails and PowerPoint presentations, originated from the office of a senior UK official at the MoD and was passed to BBC by a member of the public after they made the discovery.

The discovery triggered an immediate probe into how the confidential documents were leaked. Now, in the latest development, the country's Defence Minister Ben Wallace has said that an investigation revealed how the papers were actually lost and that the security official responsible for the same has been suspended. Addressing reporters in London, the top lawmaker blatantly denied that it was a case of spying and said that “no compromise” was made by the country’s adversaries.

"The investigation has independently confirmed the circumstances of the loss, including the management of the papers within the Department, the location at which the papers were lost, and the manner in which that occurred. These are consistent with the events self-reported by the individual,” Wallace said. "The investigation has found no evidence of espionage, and has concluded there has been no compromise of the papers by our adversaries," he added.

Classified documents

The documents were reportedly found in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent. As per reports, one document shows that the Royal Navy's Type-45 destroyer was ordered to sail close to disputed territorial waters off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea in eastern Europe to make a show of support for Ukraine in the expectation that Moscow could respond with force. Another also details plans for a possible UK military presence in Afghanistan after the US-led NATO operation there ends.

Following the discovery of the documents, the government launched an urgent probe into the matter, with an MoD spokesperson telling MailOnline that an employee had reported the loss of sensitive defense papers. The ministry also said that HMS Defender conducted “innocent passage” through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.

Image: AP