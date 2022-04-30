UK Lawmakers Lambast PM Boris Johnson For Posing With JCB Diggers During India Visit

Days after his recently concluded India trip, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has attracted criticism for visiting a JCB facility in Gujarat. Two British lawmakers condemned PM Johnson's visit to the facility after excavators demolished homes and shops in some states following communal riots in some parts of India. Earlier on April 21, the UK PM visited the JCB factory along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tory donor Lord Bamford - the owner of the company.

Watch Boris Johnson's visit to Gujarat's JCB facility

#WATCH UK PM Boris Johnson along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat



(Source: UK Pool) pic.twitter.com/Wki9PKAsDA — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

British MPs express concerns over 'plight of Muslims and other minorities in India'

British MPs expressed their worry over the "plight of Muslims and other minorities in India" in the context of PM Johnson's recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. British MPs also questioned whether PM Johnson discussed the issue with his Indian counterpart.

Nadia Whittome, a Labour MP for Nottingham East, asked whether PM Johnson's recent visit to India had "helped legitimise the demolitions carried out by BJP-led administration in several states across the country."

The BJP (Modi’s governing party) is using JCB diggers to bulldoze the homes and shops of Muslims.



Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his recent visit to India, but his minister wouldn't say whether he even raised these demolitions with Modi. pic.twitter.com/aIWVw5TLIl — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 28, 2022

"We know that during the Prime Minister's visit, he was photographed leaning out of a digger in a JCB factory. Just days before the BJP used JCB bulldozers to bulldoze Muslim shops and homes and the gate of a mosque in New Delhi. Did the Prime Minister raise this with Modi? If not, why not? And does the Minister accept that the Prime Minister's visit to India has helped legitimise the actions of Modi's far-right government?" she asked.

Another British MP Zarah Sultana also raised the issue in the UK Parliament and said that "Boris Johnson failed to challenge Modi on the BJP whipping up anti-Muslim violence during his trip to India."

"Instead he visited a JCB factory the day after the company's bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi. That shows you how much he really cares about human rights," she remarked.

The MP from Coventry South further questioned, "Did PM Johnson challenge the Indian Prime Minister on the BJP's role in anti-Muslim violence in India, or did the Prime Minister once again disregard human rights abuses?"

Boris Johnson failed to challenge Modi on the BJP whipping-up anti-Muslim violence during his trip to India.



Instead he visited a JCB factory the day after the company's bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi.



That shows you how much he really cares about human rights. pic.twitter.com/WMlsZYm8Lp — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 26, 2022

Anti-encroachment drive in New Delhi

Earlier on April 20, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. The demolition operation comes just a few days after 8 policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. More than 20 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. It should be mentioned here that the BJP-led governments and civic authorities claim that the demolitions were carried out to clear encroachment, however, the opposition parties and activists have accused them of targeting Muslims in the name of encroachment.

