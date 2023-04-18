UK Lawmakers Planning To Implement Rule To Let Single-sex Schools Bar Transgender Pupils

The British government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering directing single-sex schools in England that they are not required by law to accept transgender students. The advise is likely to include instructions for schools to let parents know when their students are having gender identity issues, the Telegraph reported.

Rishi Sunak is said to be particularly concerned that the laws make it clear in great detail that parental agreement is crucial in how schools handle students who are unsure of their gender identity. The Girls' Day School Trust announced last year that it would only admit students based on sex, not gender. Schools have however sought legal counsel about enforcing the rule due to worries that doing so could violate the Equality Act.

School won't be in violation of the Equality Act 2010

The Guardian citing a government source has stated that the guidelines being developed is intended to make clear for schools the legal situation on accepting transgender students and using preferred pronouns. Within a few weeks, a draft of the guidance should be made available for consultation.

No students would be forced to leave an educational institution if they began to doubt their gender identification, the guideline is anticipated to state that schools would not be in violation of the Equality Act 2010 if they did not accept transgender students. This would entail that both boys' and girls' schools would have the authority to reject applications from students whose legal sex is male but who identify as female, The Guardian reported.

According to Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, the alterations should be disclosed before the summer break. She told Times Radio, "We need to be sensitive obviously to children but more importantly make sure parents are fully involved as well.”

“We need to look after the wellbeing of all pupils. In that case, the wellbeing of girls is also very important and ‘good morning, girls’ is absolutely fine to say in a girls’ school to a girls’ class. We have to be sensible and have a big dose of common sense here. We can’t mix up sex and gender. We’ve seen what happened in Scotland when it got that round the wrong way. And really our guidance needs to provide safeguarding for all children and make sure that, you know, it does cover all children’s rights as well.”