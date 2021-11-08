UK Lawmakers Sign Letter Urging Pension Fund To Abandon Its Fossil-fuel Investments

A cross-party letter to the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund (PCPF) was signed by around 130 members of the UK Parliament urging to avoid investing in fossil fuel businesses. As per the reports of the Guardian, the letter will be delivered to trustees of the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund (PCPF) on Monday. It applauds recent reductions in fossil fuel investments but adds that they believe it must go even further, divesting from the fossil fuel industry in its totality as soon as possible.

A total of 132 members of Parliament have signed, including 107 of the 199 members of the parliamentary Labour Party, as well as nine members of the shadow cabinet, according to the Guardian. Among those who signed were thirteen SNP MPs, five Liberal Democrats, and two Conservatives. The letter also stated that if they don't do something, their pensions will contribute to temperatures exceeding 1.5°C. If this threshold is breached, a full-fledged global catastrophe will have occurred by the time younger members reach retirement age, with ice caps melting, food systems collapsing, and lethal extreme weather becoming the norm.

Letter urged to align pension investments with green zero-carbon future

The letter reiterates a UN warning that current investment in planned fossil fuel extraction vastly exceeds the maximum required to keep global warming below the 1.5°C level imposed by the Paris agreement. According to the Guardian, it also stated that as elected officials, they have a responsibility to show leadership on the climate emergency and guarantee that their pensions are not subsidising climate tragedy. The letter urged to align the pension investments with a green and prosperous zero-carbon future that contributes to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The GMB union branch that represents MPs' staff said this week that it supports Divest Parliament and that it will begin a similar campaign focused on staff pensions, according to the Guardian. It stated that they recognise that by reforming the policies of their own pension fund, MPs and the Westminster community have a unique chance to demonstrate leadership on climate change and responsible investment.

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South organised letter

According to the Guardian, Zarah Sultana, the Labour MP for Coventry South organised the letter as part of the long-running Divest Parliament campaign, which has more than 360 current and former MPs on board. Conservative MP David Warburton said that Cop26 had put the UK at the forefront of international diplomacy and coalition-building at a critical juncture for climate action.

Image: Unsplash/ AP