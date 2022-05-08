UK: Lecturers At 44 Universities Threaten To Boycott Assessing Exam Papers Over Salary Row

Teaching staff belonging to 44 different universities in the UK are set to boycott the marking of examination papers of students before the end of the academic term over a salary increment row.

Notably, the strike was orchestrated by the University and College Union (UCU) last week and is likely to commence on May 23.

According to a Daily Mail report, UCU general secretary Jo Grady stated that university staff cannot continue to work on low wages and that no action has been taken by the concerned authorities to address this issue.

"University staff have been clear that many simply cannot contemplate staying in higher education while wages fall, workloads rise, and nothing is done to address the rampant use of insecure contracts or shocking equality failings," said the UCU General Secretary. However, the ongoing salary row has escalated concern among students as to how they will be able to complete their graduation if teachers do not check their answer sheets. Meanwhile, several students have been taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Higher and Further Education Minister Michelle Donelan asserted that the ongoing strike by teachers is making students impatient. "Striking academics have pushed students' patience to the limit, and the latest plans to boycott marking and assessment are a kick in the teeth to those who have studied so hard."

"After the disruption students faced during the pandemic, it is profoundly unjust for lecturers to punish them over an industrial dispute that is not of their making – and it's no surprise that sympathy for their cause among students looks to have fallen away," he added.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)