UK: Leicester Mayor Vows To Protect Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In The City

Peter Soulsby, the Mayor of Leicester has promised to protect the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city after an online petition seeking removal of the historical monument emerged last week. Following the petition another online campaign was created to save the monument from being removed, which has received over 7,500 signatures as of June 21. The campaign to save the statue is being led by former British Labour MP Keith Vaz, who had written a letter to Soulsby asking for his support.

According to reports, Soulsby assured the former British MP that until he is the Mayor of the city the council will not agree for the removal of the statue. Soulsby said that the statue is of 'great pride' to the city and that donors were able to raise funds to celebrate the life of 'Bapu' who was instrumental in the creation of modern India and its independence. The bronze statue that stands in the heart of the city came under threat after a petition emerged online seeking the removal of the monument alleging that Gandhi was 'racist, fascist and anti-black'.

Former MP Keith Vaz forms a ring of steel around the Gandhi statue on Belgrave Road in #Leicester pic.twitter.com/XY8wSq9jDb — Alex Hannam (@Hannam79) June 13, 2020

Petitions

The petition titled 'Remove the Gandhi Statue in Leicester' was submitted to the city council with over 6,000 signatures after 'Black Lives Matter' protests reignited across the globe over the killing of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd. Statues of colonialists are being defaced and destroyed all over the world. A campaign was created to save the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which was launched on Change.org. The petition titled 'Save the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester' has garnered signatures of over 7,500 people so far.

"The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester should never be removed as it resembles independence, non-violence, and peace. He was the leader of change, inspiring people all over the world, including civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King. And, removing his statue is like asking people to remove their humanity from their souls. The statue symbolizes the heart of Leicester's Asian community and we feel proud to call him our pride," the petition on Change.org read.

