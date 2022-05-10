UK Library Staff Rediscovers Tiny Bible, Not Much Bigger Than 1 Euro Coin, During Lockdown

The Leeds Central Library in the UK has found a bible, which is so tiny that it requires a magnifying glass to read the text written over it. According to a librarian, the 876-page bible dates back to 1911 and it was billed as the smallest Bible in the world.

Rhian Isaac, special collections senior librarian at Leeds Central Library, said that the origins of the bible, which measures 1.9in(50mm) by 1.3in(35mm), are still a mystery. Moreover, the holy book is a replica of the chained bible containing both Old and New testaments in text and it is not much bigger than a 1 euro coin as per a clip shared by PA Media on Facebook. There were more than 3,000 new items cataloged during the lockdown and some of them are from the 15th century.

Tiny Bible's origin

When Rhian Isaac, the librarian was asked about where this tiny holy book may have come from, she replied: "We don't know. It's a bit of a mystery, really. A lot of items in our collection were either bought over time or they might have been donated". She provided details on how the library staff had worked during lockdown closures on cataloging the library's periodic books and some unique collections with some 3,000 items being newly cataloged.

“I think a lot of libraries have similar problems. With these objects, if people did know about them they were in people’s heads. In this day and age, if objects aren’t online then people don’t think you have them,” Issac told The Guardian.

She further explained that there were more findings, which included a copy of Nouveau Cours de Mathematique, by Bernard Forest de Bélidor (1725) and Oliver Twiss - a scurrilous pirated version of Oliver Twist, printed by the creators of the Penny Dreadfuls. Isaac added, "Now people can come in and find them and look at them. Before that, hardly any of these books had ever been seen by anyone or ever been found, really," as per BBC.

Isaac encouraged people who are interested in viewing the bible and other finds to visit the library. She urged people to come and read the books, stating that "They belong to everyone in Leeds. We're just the guardians of them, really."

Image: Unsplash