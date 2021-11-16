UK Liverpool Hospital Blast: 4 Men Freed As Suspect Killed In Explosion Named

At least four men who were arrested under terrorism charges after a bomb exploded outside women’s hospital in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday have been released without charge. As per BBC, shortly after the police named the man who died when the homemade device exploded in the back of a taxi as Emad Al Swealmeen on 14 November, the four men arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool on Sunday were released from police custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, reportedly said that following the interviews of four men aged 21, 26, 29 and 20, “we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.” Additionally, Security minister Damian hinds told BBC Breakfast, “There's always the possibility that further links can be detected. People sometimes talk about lone wolves and so on - people are rarely totally alone because they talk to others and so on. We have to leave time and space for the police to do their investigation."

Al Swealmeen converted to Christianity in 2017

Additionally, it is also understood that the 32-year-old suspect was an asylum seeker who converted to Christianity back in 2017. The media report also stated that the police said, “important evidence” has been found at an address that Al Swealmeen rented. In an update on Monday evening, Jackson said that the property at Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park, in the southeast of the city was “becoming central to the investigation.”

This was the address where the 32-year-old was picked up by the taxi before being driven to the maternity hospital. The taxi driver, David Perry, escaped before his car caught fire and has been discharged from the hospital. Jackson said, “We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled.” But he also said that it could take several weeks to establish how the incident was planned and prepared. A local couple, Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott told ITV News Al Swealmeen lived with them for a brief period of time after he converted to Christianity.

