UK: Liz Truss Accused Of Delaying Annual Human Rights Report Over 'criticism Of Rwanda'

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been accused of delaying the publication of the Foreign Office’s yearly human rights report because it is expected to be "critical of Rwanda's human rights record," The Guardian reported. The annual evaluation of how the UK perceives other nations' human rights records was due this year before the summer parliamentary holiday and has now been delayed the most since the review's inception in 2021 by the then Foreign Secretary Robin Cook.

As the UK government plans to deport refugees and asylum seekers to Rwanda, critics argued that the delay might be an effort to silence criticism of the East African country. Furthermore, they also believe that the report would have been withheld as Truss is currently focused on the Conservative leadership race where she is up against former chancellor and her rival Rishi Sunak. Throughout her election campaign, Truss has stated that she would continue to support the contentious Rwanda policy. The UK government's plans to send asylum seekers to Africa have been deemed as a "controversial policy" in the country.

Foreign Office's delayed report is expected to include criticism of Rwanda

Meanwhile, the UK's high commissioner to Rwanda has also expressed reservations against the policy due to allegations that Kigali recruits refugees for armed operations in neighbouring countries. According to reports, Foreign Office's delayed report on human rights is expected to include criticism of Rwanda. The last edition, which was released in July 2021, noted that the African country continued to impose severe limitations on critical voices. In every report from 2011 to 2014, case studies on Rwanda were routinely included, along with criticism of violations and restrictions.

UK Prime Minister race

Notably, the recent poll indicated that Truss has a 32-point lead over her rival Sunak as the race enters its final fortnight. However, Sunak argued on Thursday that he still has a "chance of becoming the Prime Minister." According to the YouGov survey, 66% of Conservative members support Truss, while 34% are in favour of Sunak. It should be noted here that the country is likely to get a new Prime Minister on September 5 at the latest.

