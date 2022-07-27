UK: Liz Truss & Rishi Sunak's TV Debate Stopped After Presenter Faints In Studio

A televised debate between UK PM candidates, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was cut short after the presenter Kate McCann fainted on air. The Sun and TalkTV debate was abruptly stopped when Liz Truss was speaking and a loud crash was heard. Before the debate was halted, Rishi Sunak said that the challenges that they face in the UK include inflation and asserted that he would do everything to tackle illegal migration and other issues faced by people.

Liz Truss said that they have the highest tax burden in the UK that they had in 70 years. Truss said that if she becomes Prime Minister, she would put money back in the pockets of the people of Britain. Truss said that she worked on trade deals, Brexit opportunities and standing up against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Truss has committed to reversing the national insurance rise if she becomes Prime Minister and called it the "wrong choice to make." Truss said the economic growth was "anaemic" and Rishi Sunak's plan to raise corporation tax would result in the UK "most likely heading to recession.

Rishi Sunak defends decision regarding national insurance rise

Responding to a question from a man who was diagnosed with cancer and had to rely on charity for help, Rishi Sunak said that NHS has been under strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people are waiting for care. Sunak said that he ensured NHS had the funds it needed to treat patients through the national insurance rise and called it a "brave decision." Truss felt sorry to hear about John’s experience and stressed that there is too much "micro-managing." Truss emphasized that people should not direct everything from Whitehall and give more power locally.

Liz Truss commits to building 40 new hospitals

In The Sun and TalkTV debate, Rishi Sunak said that they need to "do things differently" and added that technology like blood screening technology will help to address the backlogs. He called for more specialised hubs where surgeons can work effectively. He stated that he has published a plan regarding the NHS backlog and emphasized that it will be his top most priority. On the other hand, Liz Truss committed to extra money for the NHS and announced to build 40 new hospitals. She announced that she will give freedom to doctors and nurses to work on the frontline. In response to their experience with the NHS, Rishi Sunak said that his grandfather just came out of the hospital and his daughter has also undergone treatment. On the other hand, Truss said that she had called 111 recently and had a good experience.

Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss speak about food prices

In response to a question regarding supermarket prices, Liz Truss says she would cut red tape for farmers and focus on food production as well as resilience in the food supply. Sunak, on the other hand, said that a lot of families have been facing rising bills and he wants to get inflation "out of the systems" as quickly as possible. In the debate, he further called for accountability for supermarkets and added that supermarkets should not exploit the farmers. Truss said that they need to handle inflation and the Bank of England predicted that it will come down and called it "morally wrong" to increase taxes for ordinary people when they had not mentioned it in the manifesto. Sunak emphasized that asking children and grandchildren to pick up the bills that they are not willing to pay now is "morally wrong."

Image: AP